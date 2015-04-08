LG says you can have an LG G4 weeks before it’s released, here's how

LG has announced that it will be giving away loans of its LG G4 smartphone weeks before it gets released, and you could get one.

The Korean company says it wants 4,000 people in 15 different countries to "test drive" the G4 before it gets released to the general public.

The scheme begins today in Korea and will start rolling out worldwide in "the days ahead". Countries who can take part include: United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Turkey, Indonesia, Singapore, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and Hong Kong.

So how do you get your hands on a shiny new G4 early? Participants will be selected from applications based on their entry responses with questions varying depending on region. Also LG would like it if applications are shared on social media - big surprise.

The handset will be dished out for a 30-day trial in which time the testers can win prizes for assignments they're asked to carry out. LG says these people will be able to enjoy the G4 personalised UX, high performance camera and "impressive display".

LG says to check your local LG website and its social media accounts to spot the application entry announcement and be in with a chance of taking part.

Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company says: "We’re putting the success of LG G4 in the hands of consumers before the launch because we believe they are the best judge of a great user experience, beyond just benchmarks and speed tests."

LG has sent out invites for the launch event of its G4 which will take place on 28 April.

