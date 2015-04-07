You won't get a much better view of the LG G4 camera than this

Further to the official teaser video we posted this morning, LG has created a webpage for the LG G4 smartphone with a countdown clock to its 28 April unveiling. And what's more, it features a close-up image of the rear camera, as shown in part in the earlier clip.

It too has the aperture of f/1.8 emblazoned on it - again pushing the idea that the new phone will be better in low light conditions than many of its peers. The new volume rocker is also clearly shown, which wasn't part of the teaser video.

Perhaps the most telling and tantalising detail on the official page is the leather or faux leather rear to the phone. It looks more than a case and suggests that LG is either going down the Samsung Note 3 route of a leather-style effect to the rear shell, or is adopting a similar strategy as Motorola did with the Moto X - offer different options, including a leather back.

Alternatively, LG is employing Dorien from Birds of a Feather to help launch the phone and the invite and countdown clock represent her similarly over-tanned, leathery skin.

Either way, the LG G4 is shaping up nicely. It might end up being a valid competitor to the Galaxy S6 edge in innovation and looks.