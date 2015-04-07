LG G4 revealed in official video: First up, the camera

LG is continuing its tradition of releasing teasers and official details on a product it is soon to launch. The LG G4 Android smartphone will be fully unveiled on 28 April, but we already know about the user experience the company will employ and now have a good idea on what the rear camera will look like.

Details are light admittedly, bar the fact that the rear sensor will have an f/1.8 aperture. That should result in more light reaching the sensor module and could ensure that images taken in the dark are brighter and better defined. Many smartphones have apertures of f/2.2 or f/2.4, for example.

This will obviously be a big selling point for LG, considering the teaser video, which plays on the theme of better night shooting.

Interestingly though, the lens shown in the clip looks different to the one on the rear of previously leaked "press shots", which calls their validity into question. The shape of the phone, as per the outline in the video, is similar however. This could mean that it will feature a slight curve as already suggested.

Other rumoured spec for the rear-mounted camera claim that it will be 16-megapixels this year and be capable of 4K video recording. The LG G3 had a 13-megapixel snapper.