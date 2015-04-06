LG G4 user experience and exciting feature set revealed in official teaser video

While the LG G4 won't make its full debut until the company's 28 April launch event, LG is taking its traditional approach and revealing some of the phone's features ahead of time.

A Korean teaser video for the fourth generation of the manufacturer's user experience has been posted online, so you can get an idea of the LG G4's software before the phone itself makes an appearance.

LG UX 4.0 is LG's layer on top of Android 5.0 Lollipop and will add several proprietary features.

These include Quick Shot, which enables the user to take a picture with a double tap of the volume button on the rear of the device without having to turn the phone on first.

There is also Smart Board, which collates information from different sources including the calendar, music and health apps and presents them in the same place. And an expert mode for the camera app gives DSLR-like controls over photography, claims LG.

A Smart Alert function offers suggestions to do alongside weather reports. If it's sunny, for example, it might suggest you take in a baseball game.

We don't get to see the device itself in the teaser vid, but we've had plenty of purportedly leaked press shots to mull over in recent times.

READ: LG G4 release date, rumours and everything you need to know