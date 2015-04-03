LG G4 smartphone screen revealed, rest of the phone still MIA

LG has taken the interesting approach of announcing the screen it will be using in its new LG G4 flagship smartphone ahead of the launch of the phone later this month.

The company's display arm, LG Display, has confirmed that its new shiny 5.5-inch QHD LCD screen for smartphones will be used in the company's upcoming smartphone.

"The company has started the mass production of the 5.5-inch QHD LCD panel with IPS technology for mobile devices that will be used in LG Electronics’ forthcoming flagship smartphone to be unveiled at the end of the month," says the company in a statement sent to Pocket-lint.

LG Display claims the new screen delivers a "Quantum Jump in Color Gamut and Brightness" as well as improved touch sensitivity.



According to LG Display, the display also provides "richer and more accurate colors with a 120 per cent colour gamut, exceeding the 100 per cent gamut offered on conventional panels, for mobile devices.

The QHD display has 1,440 x 2,560 resolution, four times higher than HD resolution (720 x 1,280), and the number of pixels per inch is 538 PPI (Pixels Per Inch) on the 5.5-inch panel size.



The iPhone 6 has a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 with a ppi of 401 in comparison whereas the new Samsung Galaxy S6 edge features the same resolution but a ppi of 577.

The new screen also promises better touch sensitivity, a 50 per cent higher contrast ratio, and 30 per cent brighter screen than "conventional QHD LCD panels".

That should make it better for viewing when in bright outdoor conditions.

The LG G4 smartphone will launch on the 28 April. Pocket-lint will be covering the launch event bringing you all the news as it happens.