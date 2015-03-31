LG G4 launch event invites go out for 28 April, tease leather back and stylus

LG has begun sending out invites to its international launch event for the LG G4 smartphone.

LG has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the event will take place on the 28 April. The company is expected to launch its new flagship, the LG G4.

LG has begun sending out save the date invites for the event which should take place across the globe in London, New York, Paris, Seoul, Singapore and Istanbul, and Pocket-lint has received one too.

While the international invite says "See the Great. Feel the Great." The UK invite loses the "Feel the Great" element. Both capital "G" letters hint at what we can expect to see and feel. The invite appears to have a brown leather look which suggests the G4 may be more premium than leaked photos have revealed so far.

The LG G3 had a plastic back with a smooth finish but it looks like LG may be adding a leather look and feel to the G4. This could be a faux leather like Samsung did with its Samsung Galaxy S5.

Another interesting point about the leather is that is has stitching like a notebook. Some rumours have suggested the G4 will be the first in the line to come with a stylus. Perhaps this is a nod to that and Samsung's Note series will have some more competition in the G4.

Expect to have all the news live from the launch event including our hands-on experience on 28 April.

