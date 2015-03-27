LG G4 leak suggests a whole lot of screen in a compact frame

The LG G4, expected to appear in the coming months, may have leaked in photos online.

The leaked photos appeared on the XDA Developers site from a PhotoBucket upload. While the source may be unclear the photos certainly are not.

What appears in the shots is a handset very similar to the LG G3 but with an apparently larger screen and more metallic looking display edging. Despite rumours to the contrary it appears to not have a curved display.

On the rear is the usual bumber and home buttons now standard for LG flagship handsets. These are sat under the camera lens which appears to feature the laser focus of the G3 which was an impressive 13-megapixel snapper.

The rear casing still looks plastic but with a more textured finish for grip.

Also on the rear is what could be a stylus. Before Samsung starts to worry its Note is in danger it's worth pointing out Korean handsets usually come with aerials, so this may just be that.

It's difficult to be sure from a photo but the screen appears to be very high resolution, at least the Quad HD quality of the G3, maybe even more.

The operating system, in the photos, is Android 5.0.2 Lollipop.

LG announced its G3 in May so we're hoping the G4 will be unveiled around the same time.

READ: LG G4 release date, rumours and everything you need to know