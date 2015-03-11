Leaked LG G4 images suggests it will have a curved display

With LG lining up the LG G4 launch slightly later in the year than rivals Samsung and HTC, there's been less said about the forthcoming replacement flagship.

But now an image claiming to be an early press render of the LG G4 has appeared online, along with dimensions for the new handset.

The image suggests a curved display, more like the new mid-range LG Magna than the LG G Flex 2. LG has previously said that the design of the LG G4 would be radically different from the G3 and it looks like that might refer to the curve.

The photo also shows a divot at the side that looks like a rear case removal point. This suggests LG might still be offering a removable battery and expandable storage, something that Samsung fans have been shouting about since the recent reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S6.

According to the details we can expect the LG G4 to measure 148.9 x 76.5 x 9.9mm. For comparison the 5.5-inch LG G3 measures 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm, so it looks like a size jump in all areas.

The leaked LG photo suggests that the G4 will have the same plastic build as the G3, as we've seen recently on the G Flex 2.

That large looking camera is rumoured to be an upgraded 16-megapixel sensor while the front is expected to sport at least a 5-megapixel snapper. It's flanked by LG laser autofocus and dual-tone LED flash, above the rear standby and volume controls.

The LG G4 is expected to arrive in May so this should be just the beginning of the leaks leading up to the launch.

READ: LG G4 release date, rumours and everything you need to know