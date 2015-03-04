LG G4 will be 'radically different' than G3 but not as nice as LG's next product

LG might launch the LG G4 soon, followed by a new tier of high-performance handsets.

LG made an appearance at Mobile World Congress 2015, but it didn't show off the successor to its LG G3 flagship, leaving many to wonder when and where the company planned to unveil the top-end LG G4. Although we still don't know all those details, LG's mobile chief has just teased us with some new facts about the upcoming device.

According to The Korea Times, which was one of several papers that quoted Cho Juno at MWC in Barcelona, the LG G4 is going to be "radically different" from the LG G3. More specifically, it will feature a major overhaul not only in the surface design of the device, but also in the user-experience, as it is expected to boast significant improvements.

The LG G4's new user interface will standout so much that Juno said LG plans to announce its LG UX 4.0 software before actually announcing the LG G4: "I think it is simply the best and the issue is how to best fit the new UX system into the G4 smartphone," Cho told reporters, while adding that the LG G4 sports a metal-mixtured body.

The LG G4 might even feature a new high-performance mobile processor, as Juno confirmed LG is working on its own chips, signifying the company wants to cut its dependence on Qualcomm. LG didn't show off the LG G4 at MWC amid allegations that the flagship device is suffering from overheating issues with the Snapdragon 810.

LG expects to release the LG G4 "next month" - which presumably means in April. Also, according to Juno, LG is working on another new product that "stands above" the G series. It'll be ready in the second half of 2015.