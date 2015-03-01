LG Spirit 4G to be a Three exclusive in the UK until June

Alongside the G Watch Urbane and Magna smartphone, LG unveiled a reasonably priced 4G handset during its Mobile World Congress press preview; the LG Spirit 4G. And Three will be carrying the device exclusively in the UK for the first few months after launch - until June, in fact.

The new Spirit 4G (not to be confused with the older Spirit 4G handsets released in places like the States) is a 4.7-inch HD handset with an IPS LCD display and 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor.

It was officially detailed a few days ago as part of a release about LG's mid-range handsets but it was not revealed which network it would be available through or even if it was coming to the UK at all.

Pocket-lint also managed to get some snaps of the handset during the preview event and other details include a 2,100mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage on board.

There is an 8-megapixel camera on the rear, while the front sports a 5-megapixel cam - something of an industry standard these days, thanks to the "selfie" craze.

The phone ships with Android 5.0 Lollipop and Three is yet to reveal the exact release date or the price, although we would expect it to be free on a reasonable contract.