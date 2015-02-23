LG brings G3 design and features to mid-range, Magna and Spirit lead the pack

LG has unveiled its new G3 inspired mid-range smartphones that it wants to offer top-end design and smarts but at affordable prices.

The new mid-range line aims to offer design and smart features from LG's G3 but at an affordable price. All four handsets will feature LTE Cat. 4, Gesture Shot to take selfies with a hand-gesture and Glance View to access recent messages, calls and time from a down swipe of the locked screen.

The Magna, Spirit and Leon feature 1.2GHz quad-core processors with 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. On the rear all three feature 8-megapixel snappers while the front-facing selfie camera is an impressive 5-megapixels on the Magna, 1-megapixel on the Spirit and VGA on the Leon. They will all ship with Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The LG Magna is the largest of the bunch with a 5-inch, 1280 x 720, 294ppi display and 2,540mAh battery. It measures 10.2mm in depth and features a display with 3000mm radius curve "for a sleeker profile" says LG.

The LG Spirit is slightly smaller at 4.7-inches with a 1280 x 720 resolution for 312ppi display. This features a more compact 2,100mAh battery and 9.9mm thin build also with the 3000mm radius curve.

The LG Leon has a 4.5-inch display with 854 x 480, 220ppi resolution and 1,900mAh battery in a 10.9mm thick frame.

The LG Joy is a 4-inch device with 800 x 480, 233ppi display, 1.2GHz dual-core and 512MB RAM plus 4GB storage. This features 5-megapixel rear and VGA front cameras, Android 4.4 KitKat, a 1,900mAh battery and 11.9mm thick body.

Rollout of the handsets is beginning this week, expect pricing to follow soon.

READ: LG G3 review