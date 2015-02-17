  LG might sidestep Snapdragon 810 for its own octa-core 64-bit chipset

It looks like Samsung isn't the only company planning to forgo the Snapdragon 810.

LG already has a chipset called NUCLUN, and it has been added to only few devices, including South Korea's exclusive LG G3 Screen. It suffered from an overheating failure though, and now it's unlikely that NUCLUN will be featured in an LG smartphone intended for worldwide release. LG is therefore developing a new mobile system-on-a-chip, it's claimed.

According to Phone Arena, LG is currently making a chipset that will rival Snapdragon 810, a Qualcomm offering that's similar to Samsung's Exynos 7420. It'll be ARMv8-based with four Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A5. Keep in mind recent rumours have claimed Samsung plans to use its own Exynos chips in the next G6 flagship, rather than the 810.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which will make use of 20nm technology, is expected to make LG's chipset, with a release date pegged sometime by the end of 2015. There's been a lot of speculation about whether LG will use the 810 processor, apart from in the G Flex 2 and G4, and it appears we now know.

Qualcomm's chipset is allegedly beset by overheating issues. LG previously admitted it ran into some problems with the initial batch, but it said those issues were fixed, and as a result, the upcoming G Flex 2 and G4 should release on time.

READ: Qualcomm all but confirms that Galaxy S6 won't use 810