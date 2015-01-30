LG G4 leak suggests it will be packing a 3K display at 600ppi
The LG G4 could be the highest resolution smartphone yet if a recent leak is accurate showing a 3K, 600ppi handset.
The resolution of the G4 is expected to be a hefty 1620 x 2880 after that figure was spotted on a recent user agent profile for a device named LG-VS999 sent to MyLgPhones. This is thought to be the LG G4 since the G3 was dubbed LG-VS9985 by Verizon.
The 1620 x 2880 resolution will likely be featured on a 5.5-inch display, presuming LG sticks to the same size as its G3. That translates to an eye-defying 600ppi resolution which is already being dubbed 3K. Of course LG may up the phone size to 5.7-inch which would make this a 579ppi resolution – still greater than any other phone on the market at that size. The current king is the Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A with a 5.1-inch screen resolution of 576ppi.
Despite this being exciting we're taking it with a pinch of salt. A lot of rumours have so far pointed to a 1440 x 2560 resolution display, like that found on the G3. Since most phones aren't even this high resolution yet it seems unlikely that LG will want to push it even higher – though not ridiculous to imagine it may still do so.
Let's hope the LG G4 arrives at Mobile World Congress at the start of March.
READ: LG G4 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- What is RCS messaging? The new texting service to take over Android phones explained
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus initial review: Bigger and better... without blowing your budget
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Nokia 7 deals and price: How much is the new Nokia mid-range phone?
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG V40 codenamed Storm, still on for summer/early fall release
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
- Moto G6 vs Moto G5: What's the difference?
Comments