LG G4 leak suggests it will be packing a 3K display at 600ppi

The LG G4 could be the highest resolution smartphone yet if a recent leak is accurate showing a 3K, 600ppi handset.

The resolution of the G4 is expected to be a hefty 1620 x 2880 after that figure was spotted on a recent user agent profile for a device named LG-VS999 sent to MyLgPhones. This is thought to be the LG G4 since the G3 was dubbed LG-VS9985 by Verizon.

The 1620 x 2880 resolution will likely be featured on a 5.5-inch display, presuming LG sticks to the same size as its G3. That translates to an eye-defying 600ppi resolution which is already being dubbed 3K. Of course LG may up the phone size to 5.7-inch which would make this a 579ppi resolution – still greater than any other phone on the market at that size. The current king is the Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A with a 5.1-inch screen resolution of 576ppi.

Despite this being exciting we're taking it with a pinch of salt. A lot of rumours have so far pointed to a 1440 x 2560 resolution display, like that found on the G3. Since most phones aren't even this high resolution yet it seems unlikely that LG will want to push it even higher – though not ridiculous to imagine it may still do so.

Let's hope the LG G4 arrives at Mobile World Congress at the start of March.

