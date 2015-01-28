LG G Flex 2 release date revealed, pre-register your interest now

Although there are rumours that other manufacturers - specifically Samsung - are avoiding the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor for now, LG is cracking on with its first phone to feature the new chipset and Carphone Warehouse has launched its pre-registration page for it.

The LG G Flex 2 will be available for pre-order from 28 February, with the phone shipping and available in stores from 19 March. Both dates are still quite far away so the UK high street retailer is asking customers who are interested in the handset to fill in their details on the registration page in order to receive more concrete details when they are available.

LG unveiled the new bendy phone during CES in Las Vegas at the beginning of January and as well as the curved body, thanks to a flexible 5.5-inch 1080p OLED display, it is crammed with the latest tech and Android 5.0 goodies.

The rear camera is 13-megapixel and has optical image stabilisation. There's a 3,000mAh battery on board. And it has up to 3GB of RAM to ensure speed of use. It is also capable of recording 4K video.

Pricing for the phone is yet to be revealed but you can sign up your interest at carphonewarehouse.com/news/coming-soon/lg-g-flex-2 to find out the minute it has been set.

