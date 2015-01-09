LG G Flex 2 "first of many" to use flagship Snapdragon 810 processor

Qualcomm has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the LG G Flex 2 announced during CES is just the first of many new smartphones that will sport the company's new flagship Snapdragon 810 processor.

"It [Snapdragon 810] has a lot of momentum behind it and we are really happy to see the first of... [long pause]... many," Michelle Leyden Li, Qualcomm's head of product marketing for Snapdragon told Pocket-lint in a behind closed doors briefing at this year's show in Las Vegas.

The latest flagship processor, which promises more power, better graphics and more efficiency for better battery life made its debut in the G Flex 2 smartphone, but is expected to power other flagship devices, including those from HTC, Samsung and Sony in the near future.

Coy about giving away too much, Leyden Li was initially reluctant to reveal specific details about the new processor and where it might end up.

"We are very excited about the momentum, but we typically don't break out stats by chips and we've not said publicly how many 810 designs we have in the pipeline," she said.

READ: LG G Flex 2 vs LG G Flex: What's the difference?

Qualcomm has previously gone on record though, saying that there are around 800 designs in development within the entire Snapdragon portfolio which covers everything from phones, to tablets, to cars. Even the Razer Forge TV Android microconsole lists the Snapdragon 810 as its processor.

"What I can tell you is that we are very excited about 810. In the next few months expect to see more announced but we can't say what at the moment," Leyden Li added.

Rumours have been circling for months that the HTC M9 could feature a Snapdragon 810 processor. The phone is expected to be launched in February or March.

Certainly, given the launch of the G Flex 2 at CES, it would be a strange move for HTC to use 2014's, not 2015's, flagship processor.