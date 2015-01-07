  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. LG phone news

LG reveals Active Bending triple-screen phone to take on Samsung Galaxy Edge

|
LG LG reveals Active Bending triple-screen phone to take on Samsung Galaxy Edge
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

LG has shown off a phone with a flexible screen that bends around the sides to offer second and third screens of sorts. Yes, much like the Samsung Galaxy Edge.

The new LG handset was revealed at CES 2015 from behind closed doors. While the LG G Flex 2 was the flagship handset for the show this 6-inch prototype was kept a bit more hidden. The photo was shared and presumably taken by Korean news site inews24.

The 6-inch HD Active Bending phone, as it's called, features a P-AMOLED screen that bends over both edges offering a side-view screen on either side. That's a literal one-up on the Samsung Galaxy Edge's single side screen.

The LG is a prototype and as such has a less than impressive screen with a 720 x 1280 resolution – a huge difference when compared to Samsung's 1440 x 2560 screen on the Galaxy Note Edge.

LG will have to improve that if it wants to compete, especially with rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge on its way too. That being the case we'd expect to see this Active Bending phone become the new LG G4 offering those edge screens on a high resolution display. Here's hoping LG reveals more soon.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note Edge review: The edge of excellence

PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  2. BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, features and everything else you need to know
  3. Fresh renders confirm notch for Pixel 3 XL, chunky bezels for Pixel 3
  4. Nokia 9 back on track for possible late summer 2018 release
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched in New York on 9 August
  1. Qualcomm's new trio of chipsets give budget smartphones premium features
  2. BlackBerry Key2 vs BlackBerry KeyOne: What's the difference?
  3. BlackBerry Key2 initial review: QWERTY has never looked so good
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing
  5. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
Comments