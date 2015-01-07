LG reveals Active Bending triple-screen phone to take on Samsung Galaxy Edge

LG has shown off a phone with a flexible screen that bends around the sides to offer second and third screens of sorts. Yes, much like the Samsung Galaxy Edge.

The new LG handset was revealed at CES 2015 from behind closed doors. While the LG G Flex 2 was the flagship handset for the show this 6-inch prototype was kept a bit more hidden. The photo was shared and presumably taken by Korean news site inews24.

The 6-inch HD Active Bending phone, as it's called, features a P-AMOLED screen that bends over both edges offering a side-view screen on either side. That's a literal one-up on the Samsung Galaxy Edge's single side screen.

The LG is a prototype and as such has a less than impressive screen with a 720 x 1280 resolution – a huge difference when compared to Samsung's 1440 x 2560 screen on the Galaxy Note Edge.

LG will have to improve that if it wants to compete, especially with rumours of a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge on its way too. That being the case we'd expect to see this Active Bending phone become the new LG G4 offering those edge screens on a high resolution display. Here's hoping LG reveals more soon.

