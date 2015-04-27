LG G4: What's the story so far?

LG has been consistently improving its flagship smartphones over the last few years with its popular G2 and G3 handsets, so there's plenty of expectation swirling around about the LG G4.

LG's biggest rivals - HTC and Samsung - revealed their new flagships for 2015 at Mobile World Congress. The HTC One M9 looks like a repeat of the One M8, while the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge look more radical. Many might look to LG to offer a third path, and the company is already making the right noises to build anticipation for the G4.

LG has made some official statements, and leaks are starting to appear, so we're separating the wheat from the chaff to get you prepared for launch day.

LG announced the G3 in May 2014 and the company appears to be following the same release cycle with the G4 after an invite has appeared for an event in late April.

The save the date for 28 April has the words: "See the Great. Feel the Great." Both with capital "G" letters to hint at what we can expect to see and feel. The invite also teased a leather finish.

The LG G4 will be available in Korea on 29 April, but it's yet to be confirmed when it will appear in the UK or other regions.

LG has taken the interesting approach of announcing the screen it will be using in its new LG G4 flagship smartphone ahead of the launch of the phone. The company's display arm, LG Display, has confirmed that its new shiny screen is a 5.5-inch QHD LCD that delivers a "Quantum Jump in Color Gamut and Brightness".

It will also have as improved touch sensitivity and a richer and more accurate colours, with a 120 per cent colour gamut, exceeding the 100 per cent gamut offered on conventional panels for mobile devices. The QHD display has 1440 x 2560 resolution, four times higher than HD resolution (720 x 1280), and the number of pixels per inch is 538ppi.

The new screen also promises a 50 per cent higher contrast ratio and a 30 per cent brighter screen than "conventional QHD LCD panels". That should make it better for viewing when in bright outdoor conditions. There was no detail on the bezel or whether the display will be curved, so while we know the size and resolution, the rest remains to be seen.

READ: LG G4 smartphone screen revealed, rest of the phone still MIA

LG's build has favoured the lightweight and the company's skill is fitting a lot into a compact package - just look at the G3 as an example. We can't help feeling that the G4 will stick to plastics, stick to removable batteries, and stick to being light in weight, many of which its main competitors have now moved away from.

Leaked photos of the G4 show a plastic design like the G3, including removable rear case. The invite for what is expected to be the LG G4 launch on 28 April also shows a brown leather background, something LG has been talking about: there will be the option for leather, amongst other finishes.

It doesn't look like a huge change in build from the LG G3, but the removable battery will make it something of a rarity: few our flagship devices now offer this.

One thing that's near certain is that the LG G4 will have a 64-bit chip. With the LG G Flex 2 launched, we feel pretty certain that LG's next handset will stick to the same sort of specs.

READ: LG G Flex 2: Smaller, more powerful, more compelling

However, it seems that rather than adopt the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, LG will use the hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset instead. An alleged benchmark test taken from a G4 has appeared online on GFXBench and that lists the Adreno 418 GPU, which comes with the 808 not 810.

For other specs, the G Flex 2 has 2GB of RAM, which would probably be sufficient in the G4, but there's always a chance that LG want to compete on the spec sheet with the likes of the SGS6 and HTC One M9, with 3GB.

A set of specs leaked to Greek website Techmanics suggested as much, and it seems reasonably believable. The battery is expected to be 3000mAh.

The laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation of the G3 should make it to the G4, but we'd also like to see a higher resolution and 4K video at 60fps.

Rumours suggested a 16-megapixel sensor will be used on the G4, meaning a slight bump over the G3 which has a 13-megapixel snapper, and this has now been confirmed by LG Innotek who is responsible for the component development.

LG Innotek has said the LG G4 will arrive with a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, which makes it the company's widest aperture camera developed for a smartphone. LG says the new camera module will receive 80 per cent more light than the LG G3 for better low light photography and less blur of fast moving objects.

It will also utilise six lens components, it is rumoured, to further improve its light sensing properties. And a super slim 0.11mm glass blue filter has been developed to stop infrared emissions. This is thinner than filters used on many competitive smartphone cameras, so allows more light to the sensor while still blocking infrared.

An 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with an ultra-thin IR filter for more natural photos with more accurate colours has also been confirmed.

We also know what the rear camera will look like thanks to an official teaser video. The teaser video also plays on the theme of better night shooting so it's safe to say we can expect an improvement in terms of camera for the LG G4 over its predecessor.

Additionally, LG has confirmed there will be three camera modes on the LG G4 thanks to a new user interface. The modes will consist of simple, basic and manual to "meet the needs of all types of photographers, from amateurs to expert shutterbugs". Simple Mode will do all the hard work for you, while Manual Mode will have a range of options for you to play with.

A Korean teaser video for the fourth generation of LG's UI has appeared online, revealing some of the features you can expect to find on the LG G4 when it is announced.

LG's UX 4.0 will be layered over the top of Android 5.0 Lollipop and it will introduce several proprietary features including Quick Shot, that allows you to take a picture with a double of the volume button on the rear, without having to turn the display on first.

The calendar has been improved, while the camera will offer three user modes and there will also be an improved Smart Notice feature on the new interface that promises more personalised notifications for weather, travel and other factors. Additionally, LG has said UX 4.0 will offer greater customisation in terms of the gallery, where users will be able to create event-specifc albums based on location and time each image was taken.

Although we're yet to see the official pricing for the LG G4, we suspect it's going to be cheaper than many rivals. The LG G3 was pretty cheap and using the Snapdragon 808 might result in a lower price.

Early leaks from a German retailer suggested a sub-£500 price. If the LG G4 is going to undercut the SGS6, HTC One M9 and iPhone by £100, it's going to be popular.

We will continue to update this feature as rumours circulate about the LG G4.