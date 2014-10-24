  1. Home
LG G4 could have LG's own mobile processor on-board not Qualcomm, but first up LG G3 Screen

LG has announced its first own-made mobile application processor, the Nuclun, which is octa-core and features LTE-A Cat.6 network capability for access to the superspeed 4G services being introduced in the UK by networks such as EE and Vodafone.

It is widely speculated that LG will therefore adopt its own processors in future phones, including the LG G4, a successor to the LG G3 expected next year, rather than traditional Qualcomm chipsets. But the first phone to utilise the new processor will be the LG G3 Screen - a smartphone developed specifically for the Korean market.

The Nuclun processor employs four 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A15 cores for performance and four 1.2GHz ARM Cortex-A7 cores for less intensive processing. The number of cores used can be adjusted based on the requirements of the task and can therefore help maximise power savings.

Its LTE-A Cat.6 support allows 4G connectivity for speeds up to 225Mbps.

The LG G3 Screen is an adapted version of the LG G3 with the new Nuclun octa-core processor replacing a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801. Much of the rest of the specifications are the same, although the 5.9-inch screen is Full HD 1080p rather than QuadHD.

