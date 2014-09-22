LG Wine Smart shows there's life in an Android clamshell yet

LG has unveiled the Wine Smart, an Android smartphone that embraces the clamshell flip phone design long thought to have faded into obscurity.

However, like Samsung believes, having released the SCH-W789 Hennessy late last year, there is still a market in both companies' homeland of Korea for a flip phone and LG has even ensured that the Wine Smart has decent specifications and the latest version of Android, as things stand, 4.4 KitKat.

The LG Wine Smart has a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 3.5-inch LCD display (480 x 320). The rear facing camera has an 8-megapixel sensor while the front facing is just VGA (0.3-megapixel). Clearly it's not aimed at the selfie market.

There is a 1,700mAh removable battery, 4GB of internal storage that is expandable by up to a further 32GB through microSD and an FM radio on board. Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 2.0 connectivity is supported.

The phone is partly designed for the elderly market who prefer to use physical buttons rather than on-screen icons to make calls with. However, they still might want to access applications, so the Android system and small touchscreen enable them to do so.

LG also says that it will continue to design phones in the Wine range.

The Wine Smart will be available in white and black at an "affordable price", but don't expect them to make it out of South Korea any time soon.