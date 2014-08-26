LG G3 Stylus official and to be shown at IFA, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 need not worry

LG's traditional plan of lifting the lid on products due to be unveiled at the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin continues with the LG G3 Stylus.

Having already teased it at the start of the month, many thought the phablet would go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, also expected to launch during the show. However, we strongly suspect it won't be able to touch its Korean rival device when it comes to specifications.

It has a 5.5-inch qHD IPS display which, at 960 x 540, is significantly lower in resolution than the confusingly named QHD display of the LG G3. There's also a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage that can be expanded through the microSD card slot.

The rear camera in 13-megapixel, front 1.3-megapixel, and there's a 3,000mAh battery powering the whole shebang.

It is also a 3G device only, which also hints at the entry to mid-level ambitions of LG for this particular handset.

Perhaps the best thing about the LG G3 Stylus is the name of the stylus itself, it is a proprietary "Rubberdium stylus pen". There will be several pre-loaded apps that will make use of its rubbery skills.

Because it is designed to be cheap and cheerful it is unlikely to make its way into Central European or North American markets. LG will launch it in Brazil first, starting in September, and has announced that it will be subsequently rolled out in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and CIS.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed.