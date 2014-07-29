  LG G3 in Moon Violet and Burgundy Red to arrive in August

LG has announced two new colour variants to be added to its flagship G3 handset seletion. Moon Violet and Burgundy Red G3s will be released by LG starting in August.

These will join the current colour options of Metallic Black, Silk White and Shine Gold.

The official statement form LG reads: "Additional G3 colours such as Moon Violet and Burgundy Red will be rolled out in select markets starting in August and continuing over several weeks. Exact colours and dates will be decided locally in conjunction with carriers. Announcements will be made in each market at the time of availability."

The LG G3 boasts a 5.5-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution and 534ppi. The LG G3 comes with a Snapdragon 801 chipset running at 2.5GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory with microSD expansion, a 3,000mAh-capacity battery, Gorilla Glass 3 and a 13-megapixel main camera with 2.1-megapixel selfies snapper.

The LG G3 can be bought now on contracts for around £38 per month depending on which network you go with. The LG G3 is available on O2, T-Mobile, Three, Vodafone and via the Carphone Warehouse. The G3 can, of course, be bought offline too but that'll cost you a hefty £500.

