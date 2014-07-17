  1. Home
Can't afford the LG G3? The LG G3 s (Beat) could be the answer

If you are about to get an LG G3, but are worried that the phone's a tad too expensive and you don't need something quite so powerful, then maybe you should hold off and get the LG G3 s - or Beat as it will be known internationally.

The manufacturer has unveiled the LG G3 Beat, a handset described by LG as a "a mid-tier variant of LG’s highly acclaimed LG G3 smartphone". It promises to deliver a similar experience, but with not as much oomph and joins a pretty crowded market of mid-tier devices, like the Motorola G and the HTC One mini two.

On the LG front, the Beat deliveries the same metallic design but with a slightly smaller 5-inch display (1280 x 720). Also reduced is the processor, down from the state of the art Snapdragon to something a little more "average"; a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor.

Of course, all the usual bells and whistles are here: 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS and LG's bevy of customisations like Touch & Shoot, Smart Keyboard, QuickMemo+ and Gesture Shot.

You also get a 2,540mAh removable battery and Android 4.4.2 KitKat running the show, making sure you get support for Android Wear and LG's own G Watch.

The LG G3 Beat will make its debut on 18 July in South Korea and begin its global rollout to Europe, where it will be known as the LG G3 s, and the rest of the world shortly after. LG is yet to announce price details.

