  LG G3 Prime spotted? Could bring Snapdragon 805 and IP67

LG may be about to bring an upgraded G3 smartphone to the market after what's claimed to be it was seen on a leaked document.

Samsung's Galaxy F, an upgraded Galaxy S5 also known as Prime, has been rumoured and photographed. Now LG appears to also be upgrading the already impressive G3.

A device called LG-F460L appears on the leaked document which is apparently the G3 Prime. The code name, Tiger, matches early reports from eyeonmobility. But with Samsung reportedly upgrading its flagship its likely LG will do the same.

The G3 comes with a Snapdragon 801 processor so this Prime version will likely be bumped up to the latest Snapdragon 805. It's also likely that the G3 Prime will be IP67 water and dust resistant like the Galaxy S5 already is.

Other rumours suggest the G3 Prime will also have a Qualcomm MDM9635 modem meaning it's able to achieve LTE-A speeds of up to 225Mbps. There should also be a QHD 1440 x 2560 resolution display, 3GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera.

