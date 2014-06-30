  LG G3 Beat is a way cooler name than LG G3 mini, shame it may be China only

A new LG phone has leaked going by the name of the G3 Beat. While it was thought that the G3 mini would be the name of the smaller G3 sibling, it looks like it may be Beat.

The only downside to this rumour is that the G3 Beat, sporting the number LG-D729, appears to be a China exclusive. So perhaps we'll see an LG G3 mini arrive in the rest of the world as expected.

The LG G3 Beat, according to leaked photos, will come with a 5-inch screen with 720 x 1,280 resolution. Other rumours suggest specs will include a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. It's also expected to feature an 8-megapixel camera and 2,300mAh battery.

It's not clear if the LG G3 Beat will be a China exclusive or not. Previous rumours suggested an LG G3 mini coming to AT&T in the US so we're expecting some sort of international release for a G3 mini also.

