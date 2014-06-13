  LG G3: When and where can I get it?

LG has officially announced the LG G3, the successor to the LG G2 that was announced last year and with the new flagship comes a range of exciting features.

From a 5.5-inch QHD display to the ability to take a remote selfie using a hand gesture, the LG G3 certainly has some desirable functions. So the big question is when and where can you get one?

Available to pre-order now, the G3 starts at £38 per month with £100 cashback. Pre-order customers receive a free LG QuickCircle Case Worth £44.99, through Pocket-lint Deals.

O2 has announced it will be stocking the LG G3 from "early July" on its O2 Refresh plans.

O2 Refresh allows customers to separate the cost of the phone from the minutes, texts and data they get.

You can find more information on the O2 website.

T-Mobile has also announced it will be making the LG G3 available later this summer.

You can pre-register for the device now and the network is also offering the chance to win an LG G3 a day in the LG G3 Open Beta Sweepstakes that will start today and last until 29 June to those who pre-register.

You can pre-register on the T-Mobile website.

Three has also said it will be stocking the new LG G3 but no pricing or availability information was detailed.

Available to pre-order now the G3 starts at £38 per month with £100 cash-back. Pre-order customers receive a free LG QuickCircle Case Worth £44.99.

The LG G3 will be coming to Vodafone, but there are no details on pricing just yet.