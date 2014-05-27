  1. Home
LG G3 London launch event livestream, watch it right here

LG will be launching its much-talked about new flagship smartphone today and you can watch the London launch event right here on Pocket-lint.

According to numerous leaks and reports, some official, some not so, the LG G3 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution (528ppi), a 3,000mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with optical image stabilisation and Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor.

It will come cased in metal and have a 1W speaker with a "Boost Amp". Qi wireless charging will be included, even when the device is housed in the optional QuickCircle Case that LG has already unveiled.

So sit back and watch the action unfold. You never know, there might even be a little surprise waiting in the wings.

The event starts at 6pm in the UK. That's 1pm EDT and 10am PDT.

