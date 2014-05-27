LG G3 is set to take the smartphone crown

LG has officially unveiled the LG G3 at press events globally today, looking to take the top spot in the Android smartphone stakes.

With practically all aspects of the new device leaked prior to launch, the new LG G3 will take the display in a new direction, with a large 5.5-inch Quad HD display. The screen has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and 538ppi.

The large display puts the LG G3 into what we'd traditionally call phablet territory, but LG has been sparing with bezel, so offers a device that's close in size to existing flagship devices with a smaller display.

The body of the LG G3 has a polished metallic finish, looking to beat HTC at its own game. LG also described a "floating arc form factor" that is supposed to feel comfortable in one hand while incorporating the design of the device's rear key.

Under the hood, much of the specification matches the rivals, with a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset and 2GB of RAM: we've found that to be plenty powerful enough in the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One (M8).

The LG G3 also has 16GB or 32GB memory options and a microSD card slot that goes up to 128GB. The 32GB varian also comes with 3GB of RAM in some regions, so that's ideal news for those of you who desire a little more oomph in your handset.

In the camera department LG is looking to steal the headlines with a laser focusing system supporting its 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation.

There's also a huge 3000mAh battery powering the phone, and we'd expect this to get you through the day with ease. As for connectivity features, you can expect support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB 2.0.

The phone launches on Android 4.4 KitKat, with LG's customised interface over the top, offering a range of innovating new features and security measures. LG has also touted a redesigned user interface that features a Smart Keyboard with better tracking and a Smart Notice personal assistant that serves up suggestions and recommendations based on your patterns.

And finally, LG will offer many accessories at launch for the LG G3. They include the QuickCircle Case, LG Tone Infinim Bluetooth stereo, portable wireless charger, and an "upcoming G watch". The company didn't give any other details about its smartwatch.

Although prices are yet to be revealed, the phone will roll out in South Korea first - from tomorrow, 28 May - and then worldwide in the coming weeks. At that time, you'll be able to buy one in a variety of colours, including: Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold, Moon Violet, Burgundy Red.

UPDATE: O2 has announced it will offer the LG G3 starting in early July, though it didn't confirm how much the handset will cost. Similarly, T-Mobile said it would offer the LG G3 "later this summer" but didn't provide pricing details.