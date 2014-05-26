LG G3 flagship fully leaked by Dutch LG website ahead of 27 May unveiling

Thanks to a massive leak on LG's Dutch website, the upcoming LG G3 flagship smartphone has been fully revealed ahead of its official unveiling.

LG is expected to debut the LG G3 at an event on 27 May. The new flagship will be the successor to the popular LG G2 handset. That said, LG has prematurely let the cat out of the bag. A new page on its Dutch website has just published everything from press shots and software features to hardware specifics and design details. The only bits missing are global pricing and availability.

According to the leaked page, the LG G3 will unveil tomorrow with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display. It'll have a 2560×1440 screen resolution and 538ppi. Other confirmed features included a 13MP camera with OIS+ and laser autofocus as well as a 2.1MP front camera. The phone will also boast a lightweight metallic design, 1-watt speaker with boost amp, wireless charging, removable 3,000mAh battery, micro SD slot, and support for the recently-leaked QuickCircle case.

You'll also notice a new interface in press shots on the page. LG described the new interface as "easy to understand and attractive". And finally, LG's page also claimed the smartphone will launch with a Snapdragon 801 chip and 2 GB of RAM. Those specs will likely be considered a letdown, given previous leaks have notably mentioned a Snapdragon 805 chip and 3 GB RAM.

The leaked page on LG's Dutch website is no longer live, but you can view both the source link and gallery below for a closer look at the cached version.