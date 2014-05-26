LG G3 QuickCircle Case appears in hands-on pictures ahead of official launch

The LG G3 smartphone will be officially unveiled tomorrow, 27 May, during a London launch event but there's still time for a few more rumours and leaks to emerge about the device.

The latest comes in the form of a stack of hands-on pictures of the LG G3 QuickCircle Case - the smart cover with a round window (anybody remember PlaySchool?) that displays a portion of the screen which developers can create dedicated features for.

It also has a glow around the circular frame, which alerts you to text messages, calls and the like. The rear of the case, as you can also see clearly in the pictures, is compatible with Qi induction charging plates. There are small pins that clearly line up with positions on the back of the LG G3 to recharge it.

The pictures were posted by Vietnamese website Mainguyen, that has access to LG's assembly factories in the region. It also claims that the circuits in the rear of the case also help NFC transmission.

There will be five cases available in total, each in a different colour. Mainguyen's images show the shine gold, metallic black and silk white versions. There will also be aqua mint and Indian pink variants.

Another former leak purportedly revealed many of the specifications of the LG G3.

It showed through secret snaps of an LG presentation confirmation of the much-talked about 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) screen with 538ppi.

It also listed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the rear, it is believed to house a 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation.

Pocket-lint will be at the London unveiling of the LG G3. We'll bring you the latest news and hands-on images of the full model from the event.

