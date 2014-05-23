LG G3 QHD screen details and specifications revealed in official advert leak

Along with official sneak peeks and accessory unveilings prior to the launch of the LG G3 next week, there are countless "leaks" and rumours about the phone, leaving LG with little left to actually shock or surprise come Tuesday.

The latest is one of the most definitive yet. If genuine, just about every aspect of the new flagship Android handset has been revealed in what are claimed to be photos of the company's own presentation material, as spotted on G4Games.

Much of it is listed in the language of LG's homeland, Korean. However, numerous details are confirmed, including the 5.5-inch QHD IPS screen, with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a pixel density of 538ppi.

In addition, the measurements of the phone are listed at 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm, making it only fractionally bigger than its predecessor and with the same thin body.

According to the leaked pics, it will have the much-rumoured quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 3GB of RAM. It will also have 32GB of storage, but it's worth remembering that LG has a history of supplying different spec to South Korea than other regions.

It also looks like the phone will sport a 13-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation. And, of course, it will have a volume rocker/buttons on the back - but we've known that for a while.

One last telling feature that is hinted by the pics is the previously rumoured gesture controls. The "Selfie" mode seems to be operated by a hand movement.

We'll have to wait for the official London unveiling for the rest, which will happen on 27 May.

