LG releases official pictures of its LG G3 smartphone, encased in the QuickCircle Case

LG will unveil its next generation flagship Android phone next Tuesday, 27 May, but beforehand it has officially released press pictures of what the handset will look like when encased in the newly-minted QuickCircle Case.

The case is a replacement for the QuickWindow Folio Case released last year to match the LG G2. It looks similar from the pics, with the ability to use some specific app functions without having to open it, but there is a Smart Lighting feature that emits a soft, white, circular glow inside the window whenever the case is opened or a call or text message has been received.

Qi compatible wireless charging is possible through the case itself, which suggests the LG G3 definitely has that ability. And LG is releasing an SDK to developers so they can design customised functions to work with the QuickCircle Case.

It will come in five colours: shine gold, aqua mint, indian pink, metallic black and silk white.

"The smartphone ecosystem is constantly evolving - no longer are cases just for protection from the elements and bumps and drops," said Dr Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG's mobile division.

"They're the perfect accessory to build in extra features that add more value to a mobile device. With QuickCircle Case, we’ve exceeded the baseline by making it customisable to better fit users’ needs."

Full details on the LG G3 itself will come on 27 May, but the smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD 2560 x 1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery. Rumours also hint at IPX7 water resistance.

Pocket-lint will be at the London unveiling event next week to bring you all the news and hands-on reports as it happens.