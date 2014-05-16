This is the LG G3, near bezel free, button free, and gorgeous

This is the LG G3. These press images leaked in different forms, but the device is the same in all of them - and it looks amazing.

The device has been leaked on both Phone Arena and @evleaks. The photos are different but the device is the same. From these photos we can now confirm brushed metal, white and gold variants of the G3. Though they're all rumoured to be made of polycarbonate. It's also clear the phone's front will be button free as expected. This will mean using LG's Knock Code to tap the screen in a personal way to unlock it.

The photos also confirm a smooth finish to the rear buttons with a raised centre. They also show more clearly the extra sensor next to the camera which is rumoured to help make photos better, like the HTC One (M8) does with its second camera lens.

Earlier this month, LG Display confirmed its LG G3 would boast a 5.5-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution and 534ppi. As for all the rumoured specs, the LG G3 could feature a Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory with microSD expansion, a 3,000mAh-capacity battery, a water-resistance rating of IPX7, and LG's Optimus UI and Google Now-like service.