LG G3 flagship phone once again revealed in newly leaked photos ahead of May debut

The LG G3 has been completely revealed through multiple leaks in recent months. But now there are newly-leaked press images that provide an even closer look at the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Phone Arena has published a handful of promotional stills that show off the LG G3's fancy colour options, brushed-metal finish, super slim bezels surrounding the display, LG logo below the screen and on the back of the device, textured rear buttons, and new placement of volume and power/lock toggles compared to its predecessor. Again, we've seen these features before, though a second (third, fourth, etc) look never hurts.

Earlier this month, LG Display confirmed its LG G3 would boast a 5.5-inch QHD display with a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution and 534ppi. As for all the rumoured specs, the LG G3 could feature a Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory with microSD expansion, a 3,000mAh-capacity battery, a water-resistance rating of IPX7, and LG's Optimus UI and Google Now-like service.

The LG G3 is also expected to include nifty camera features including a 13MP rear-facing shooter, OIS+ stabilisation, 4K video recording, a laser beam for night shots, and software tricks like the ability to clap your hands or twist your finger to take a selfie. The camera might also support voice commands, where you would be able to say "cheese" or "whisky" to snap a photo. Strange, we know.

READ: LG G3 officially teased ahead of 27 May launch event

LG will launch its next flagship Android smartphone in London on 27 May. The company has already confirmed the name for the new device will be LG G3, the successor to the excellent LG G2, and it's even posted a teaser video that shows most of the elements of the phone in brief flashes. Still, check out the gallery below for a look at all the leaked press images.