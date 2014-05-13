LG G3 officially teased ahead of 27 May launch event (video)

LG will launch its latest flagship Android smartphone in London in two weeks’ time, on Tuesday 27 May, and as is traditional with the Korean company, it’s basically letting the cat out of the bag beforehand.

It has already confirmed that the name for the new device will be LG G3, the successor to the excellent LG G2, and now it’s posted a teaser video showing most of the elements of the phone in brief flashes.

The company has also previously confirmed that the screen on the forthcoming handset will utilise a 5.5-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. That will give it a very high pixel density of 534ppi.

It is also rumoured to come with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset and 4K video recording through its 13-megapixel camera.

It is also clear from the video and screengrabs that a lot of emphasis will be put on the new volume rocker and other interesting features on the rear. A new smart case is shown too.

Simple is the new smart is the tagline LG is adopting for the G3. We can see now why that is.