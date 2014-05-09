LG F70 4G LTE smartphone to start rollout in Europe soon

LG with release the F70 Android smartphone this month, with a European rollout of the entry to mid-range 4G handset to kick off proceedings. It will then be introduced to other regions, including North America soon after.

The LG F70 features a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 4.5-inch 800 x 480 IPS display, and a 5-megapixel rear camera. A 0.3-megapixel snapper is on the front for video calling and the device comes with 4GB of storage space, expandable through microSD.

A 2,440mAh battery runs the show and the phone will come with Android 4.4 KitKat from the box. It measures 127.5 x 66.4 x 9.9mm and weighs 129.6g.

Although the specifications are not in the same ballpark as the forthcoming LG G3, several proprietary apps and features come pre-installed, such as LG's Knock Code security system, Plug & Pop to recommend options when headphones or USB cable are attached, and Guest Mode to allow others to use the phone without access to your private gubbins.

Specific release dates for the UK or US are yet to be revealed. As are prices.