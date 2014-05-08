  New LG G3 leaked photos reveal golden colour option and design

Yet another round of LG G3 photos have surfaced online, though the latest images reveal something new: a gold colour option.

Apart from its fancy colour and brushed-metal finish, the pictured smartphone, which has previously surfaced with both grey and white paint jobs, clearly features slim bezels surrounding the display, an LG logo below the screen and on the rear of the device, and new placement of the volume and power/lock buttons compared to its predecessor.

GSMArena posted the new photos and even claimed that an insider confirmed some specs, including: a 13MP camera, OIS+ stabilisation, 4K video recording, a laser beam for night shots, and some neat software tricks like the ability to clap your hands or twist your finger to take a selfie. The camera also supports voice commands - such as "cheese" and whisky". Yes, the latter command is bizarre.

READ: LG G3 5.5-inch QHD display panel confirmed by LG Display

Earlier today, LG Display confirmed the upcoming smartphone's 5.5-inch display is QHD. The display has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 534ppi. As for rumoured specs, the LG G3 is expected to include a Snapdragon 801 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory with microSD expansion, a 3,000mAh-capacity battery, a water-resistance rating of IPX7, and LG's Optimus UI and Google Now-like service.

And that's it for now. LG has a press event scheduled for 27 May however, so we should see the LG G3 and all its flagship glory then.