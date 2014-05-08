LG G3 5.5-inch QHD display panel confirmed by LG Display

LG Display has confirmed that its new 5.5-inch smartphone panel as been certified as QHD, and in the process confirmed that it will be in the LG G3, due to be unveiled on 27 May.

There has been plenty of speculation that the LG G3 would take the resolution up a notch in the G3, but now we have all the details, with LG saying:

"The certification comes shortly before the new Quad HD LCD panel will be unveiled with the forthcoming LG's flagship smartphone to be launched in the first half of the year." (sic)

The new panel will have a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which across the 5.5-inches will equate to 534ppi. That will make it sharper and more detailed than the other flagship rival smartphones from HTC, Samsung and Sony.

"This product fulfils the core qualities of smartphone displays, which are high resolution and slim design, and I believe the consumers can enjoy vivid images that are close to real life with this display," said Byung-koo Kim, vice president and head of LG Display's IT/Mobile Development Group.

"LG Display will continue to maintain technology leadership in the super high-resolution smartphone display market above 500ppi resolution, which will take off this year."

Whether you'll be able to discern the extra detail remains to be seen, but it's certainly going to be a big blow in the spec sheet wars.

LG has confirmed all the specs for the panel. It's an IPS LCD, meaning it will offer great viewing angles, and LG says it offers the same brightness levels as full HD panels, which has been a barrier in the past.

LG Display boasts that the new panel will be able to offer better colours and higher contrast due to its increased pixel count, meeting the 100 per cent RGB colour standard. It's also super skinny at 1.2mm thick, with a 1.15mm bezel.

LG has a habit of revealing all the details of forthcoming devices prior to launch and it looks like the same thing is happening with the LG G3. We'll be seeing that device in the flesh on 27 May, to bring you all the details.

