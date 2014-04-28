  LG G3 spotted with newly designed back buttons and mystery sensor

The LG G3 has apparently been photographed showing off its back and revealing a new design.

The photo, sent to GSM Arena by "a tipster", shows the LG G3 has apparently got newly designed flatter buttons than the G2, along with a raised and rounded central button. It also reveals a sensor.

The sensor, which was mentioned in a previous leak, can be seen next to the camera lens. The previous leak was from a person claiming to have seen the G3 who said it was either a sensor or an IR blaster. It would seem an awkward place to put an IR blaster so we're hopeful this is a sensor to assist the camera, similar to the HTC One M8's second camera.

Other specs previously leaked suggest a 5.5-inch Quad HD display meaning a 2560 x 1440 resolution for 534ppi, a polycarbonate build and microSD slot.

This new photo appears to show more written on the paper next to the phone revealing 16GB and 32GB versions, an OIS+ camera, and 3GB or 2GB RAM options. Whether these are still being decided upon or if there will be two models isn't clear.

Expect to see LG reveal the G3 in the coming months.

