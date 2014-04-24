LG G3 cases already on sale in Chinese stores, show return of volume rocker

Although LG is yet to announce its next flagship Android phone, shops in China are selling cases that are allegedly for the new device already. A series of pictures of the hard shell cases have appeared online and, while they should be taken with a pinch of salt, they do hint at a couple of interesting things.

The main and obvious thing that can be taken from them, if they are indeed designed around LG's specifications for the new phone, is that the rear shows a return of the volume rocker. Love it or loathe it, it's here to stay it seems.

Additionally, one of the photos shows an LG G2 inside one of the cases. And it is clear from the shot that, should the G3 have a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen as expected, the handset itself will only be slightly larger to hold.

Previous rumours have suggested that the LG G3 will be announced in May. It is said to sport a screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution (534ppi) and a 13-megapixel camera. Other rumours suggest it will have a fingerprint sensor too.

We'll keep you informed when we learn more about the device that could give the Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One (M8) and Sony Xperia Z2 each a run for their money.

