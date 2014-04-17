  LG G3 allegedly spotted in the wild, polycarbonate Quad HD mock-up drawn up from report

The LG G3 has leaked again, this time with an alleged first-hand look at the device in its polycarbonate shell and with that highly anticipated Quad HD display.

An insider source claims to have seen the device before revealing details to Bulgarian tech site Nixanbal. So we're taking it with a pinch of salt but the rumours seem to match up with these claims.

The LG G3 should come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display meaning a 2560 x 1440 resolution for 534ppi. That would make it the same as Oppo's Find 7 screen which it calls 2K. The source claims this screen is crammed into a body as compact as Samsung's 5.1-inch Galaxy S5, suggesting a near bezel free frame.

The G3 body should be a polycarbonate build with the buttons on the back as we've come to expect from LG devices. The finish should be a smooth matte, adding more grip than the current shiny plastic models manage to offer. The back should be removable suggesting the battery can be changed out and a microSD slot may be available.

The camera isn't detailed but the mock-up, based on the insider's viewing, shows a dual LED flash and what looks like an infrared sensor on the left of the lens – perhaps similar to HTC One (M8)'s second camera, or just an IR blaster.

The rumoured release, or at least reveal, of the LG G3 is next month in May. We're taking it all with plenty of salt but remaining hopeful.

