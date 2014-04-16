Leaked LG G3 retail box reveals trendy gold colour for flagship phone

LG's next flagship will be a golden-hued smartphone, it's claimed.

All the best smartphones at the moment - including the iPhone 5S, Galaxy S5, and HTC One - are available in some short of gold shade. And it appears LG also wants to embrace this flashy trend with its upcoming LG G3. According to The Verge, which obtained a gold retail box for the LG G3, LG plans to launch its next flagship in a "golden hue" colour.

Keep in mind that LG released the LG G2 in a gold variant. That said, LG wouldn't confirm the LG G3's gold colour option to The Verge, but it reportedly admitted the phone would have a display resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Other sources then told the website that the LG G3 would resemble the LG isai FL that recently surfaced. Also called LGL22, it's a forthcoming thin-bezzled handset headed for Japan.

Other details previously rumoured for the LG G3 include a 5.5-inch QHD display, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (up to 64GB), Android 4.4.2 KitKat, and a 13-megapixel camera. The only thing that reports aren't entirely sure of is the chip inside. Speculation has floated from the 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor to the more advanced 801 processor.

As for the phone's release date, May keeps getting tossed into the mix. We've seen 17 May pop up, for instance. The Verge also noted the date on the LGL24's screen: 1 May. It could be a coincidence, or it could hint at an event date. Either way, an announcement is coming.