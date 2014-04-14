LG G3 will better HTC One (M8), Samsung Galaxy S5 and Sony Xperia Z2 by sporting Quad HD display

We have recently seen the launches of the HTC One (M8) and Samsung Galaxy S5 Android phones, while the release date of the Sony Xperia Z2 is rapidly approaching. They are all flasghip smartphones with plenty to offer, but the LG is reported to have something up its sleeve when it comes to its next premium phone. The LG G3 will come with a Quad HD display.

The company has confirmed to Engadget that its next big phone launch will feature a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440. Considering that it is widely tipped to be 5.5-inches, that means a pixel density of 534ppi. That's as sharp as they come.

The original speculation started when a Sprint website in the US referred to an LG LS990 smartphone. It turns out this will be the G3. The details also match an earlier rumour in January.

READ: LG G3 smartphone to release in May with 5.5-inch QHD display?

Other details listed, alongside the resolution and screen size, include 32GB of storage, microSD card slot with support for up to 64GB cards, Android 4.4.2 KitKat, and a 13-megapixel camera. The only thing that we aren't entirely sure of is that the original leak stated that it would come with a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. Considering that its major rivals have opted for the more advanced 801 processor, we wonder if LG will too.

No new release dates have been touted recently, but the original guesstimate said that it would be available in May. However, considering that the original launched in August last year, that seems an extremely quick turnaround between devices to us.