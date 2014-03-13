  LG G3 to fulfill our 2K screen desires at last?

The LG G3 may come with a 2K screen according to a leaked user agent profile with some specs shown off.

Until now the 2K screen expected in the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One (M8) haven't materialised. Now this leak, with model number D850, shows a screen with a 1440 x 2560 resolution.

The reason the model number points to the G3 is because LG's G2 and G Pro 2 use the model numbers D802 and D830. The only flaw in this theory arises when you take into account the leaked photo apparently taken by the G3, with a model name of LG D972.

READ: LG G3 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

But since the photo story came from a forum and this new information comes from the usually reliable @evleaks we're inclined to lean towards this new D850 model number.

China's Vivo Xplay 3S is the first phone to officially be outed with a 2K screen. One thousand handsets were made initially and sold out in just 0.35 seconds, so it shows there's certainly a market for this technology.

The rumour mill currently has the LG G3 arrival date at 17 May, thanks to a report from Korean website Asiae.

READ: Vivo Xplay 3S, the world's first 2K phone, should be announced on 12 December