  LG L-Series III smartphone range debuts with L90, quad-core, 4.7-inch mid-ranger

LG has announced that its L90 smartphone will be the first L-Series III handset to be released. It will first hit the CIS region - Russia, Ukraine and other surrounding countries - and then will be rolled out in other areas around the world.

The phone sits proudly and unapologetically slap bang in the mid-range, featuring a 4.7-inch 960 x 540 IPS display and 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor.

Other specifications include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of on-board storage and a microSD card slot for expansion by up to a 32GB.

READ: LG debuts mid-range L Series III handsets: L90, L70, L40 coming to MWC

The rear camera features an 8-megapixel sensor (5-megapixel in some markets) and the front has a 1.3-megapixel videocam. The battery is 2,540mAh and it comes with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed - further evidence that Google has set the mandate that all new devices need to feature the latest software or risk not being supported by Google services.

Measurements are 131.5 x 66 x 9.7mm. And the device will be the first from the company to feature its proprietary Knock Code, a feature designed to make switching on and unlocking the phone as easy as possible. You have to tap the screen using one of over 86,000 knock combinations, therefore also ensuring it is more secure than a simple PIN code.

Price and release date are yet to be revealed.