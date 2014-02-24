  LG targets mid-range with LG F70 and F90 handsets with quad-core processor and LTE

LG has announced the LG F70 and LG F90 handsets at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The LG F70 features a 4.5-inch WVGA IPS display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 4GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage, 5-megapixel auto-focus rear-camera, front VGA camera, removable 2440mAh battery, and Android 4.4 KitKat.

The 4.5-inch handset is not meant to compete with high-end phones like the LG G Pro 2, but instead is after the mid-range market. Not only does the LG F70 offer the best of LTE technology, its hardware and UX are also best-in-class, Dr Jong-seok Park, LG Mobile's CEO, said. LG's making LTE the highlight of this handset, bringing it customers on the cheap.

The LG F90 is slightly bigger at 4.7-inches, featuring a qHD(540×960 pixels) display, quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor,512MB of RAM,4GB internal storage, microSD card slot, 8-megapixel rear-camera VGA front camera 3000mAh battery, and Android 4.4 KitKat.

The LG F70 and LG F90 also has LG's Knock Code feature, which allows users to power on and unlock their LG smartphone in one easy step by tapping a personalised pattern on the phone’s screen - even if it's off. LG had previously announced this feature for all of its mid-range handset.

No pricing or availability has been announced for the handsets.