  LG: No Windows Phone devices for some time yet

LG has confirmed to Pocket-lint that although it has been a life-long partner for Microsoft's Windows Phone we shouldn't expect to see a new Windows Phone handset from the manufacturer any time soon.

Talking to Pocket-lint at the pre-MWC launch event for the G Pro 2 and G2 mini smartphones, a spokesman for the company confirmed that there are no Windows Phone devices on the roadmap at the moment.

That suggests that it if we were to see a new Windows Phone device from the company, it wouldn't be until the end of the year or even the start of 2015 at the earliest.

Although some have got excited about the notion of LG entering the Windows Phone space, many have probably forgotten that the company was a launch partner for Windows Phone in October 2010 with the LG Optimus 7.

Although it failed to continue active support, the company says that it has always remained a strategic partner of the OS.

LG has told Pocket-lint the reason for the Android focus is that the company still believes it is a challenger brand and doesn't want to diversify too much at the moment.

The bottom line? Expect a new LG Windows Phone smartphone in the future, just not the near future.