LG G2 mini global rollout starts in March, coming to UK too (update)

LG has furnished us with further details of the LG G2 mini smartphone. The phone was announced yesterday, with some specifications listed, but now the entire official list of specs is available and it looks to be a decent handset for those on a budget.

The big wow is its large 4.7-inch screen. It's only 960 x 540 in resolution, but uses an IPS LCD panel like the full-sized LG G2. As also revealed yesterday, the global LTE (4G) and 3G variants each use a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor. But theLTE version for Latin America will come with a 1.7GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 4i chipset.

Apart from a dual-SIM 3G version heading to the Commonwealth of Independent Countries (Ukraine and the like) and that the Latin American phone will have a 13-megapixel rear camera, all other specifications are standard.

The more general rear camera is 8-megapixels, with a 1.3-megapixel snapper on the front. The G2 mini comes with 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM, while a microSD card slot is present for expansion.

The battery is 2,440mAh and the phone comes with NFC (4G versions), Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and the other connectivity options usually associated with Android. It will carry Android 4.4 KitKat from the box, with LG's proprietary software and apps, including Plug & Pop, Quick Window and more.

As it is dinkier than its larger cousin, the phone measures 129.6 x 66 x 9.8mm and weighs 121g. Like the larger LG G2, it will be available in titan black, lunar white, red and gold (depending on region).

LG has not mentioned the US in its rollout plans and hasn't been specific on to which countries in Europe it will bring the phone - simply saying "Europe". Prices are also yet to be revealed, but it will be present at Mobile World Congress as we reported prevously.

Pocket-lint has contacted LG to find out more.

UPDATE: LG has told Pocket-lint that the LG G2 mini will be coming to the UK. There are no further details for now, but the company's head of mobile for the UK, Andy Coughlin, is looking forward to the handset's arrival. "We are incredibly excited about the arrival of the G2 mini, which brings many of the features consumers have come to love about the LG G2, but in a more compact size," he said. "The reception to the G2 has been very positive from both media and consumers alike and we are confident that the G2 mini will continue this success."