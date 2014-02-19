  LG G2 mini confirmed, to debut at MWC

LG is to launch a smaller version of its flagship Android smartphone during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week. Its existence was already known, thanks to a picture posted on LG's Facebook page a week ago, but confirmed details have now been revealed ahead of the official announcement.

The LG G2 mini has a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display (in preference to the LG G2's 5.2-inch screen). It also takes a resolution drop to 960 x 540.

A 1.2GHz quad-core processor runs the show, with 1GB of RAM. And there is 8GB of storage, with a microSD card slot allowing for expansion by up to a further 64GB. Be wary on this latter nugget of information though - the US and European LG G2 variants did not have a microSD card slot, while the Korean one did. The same could be true in the LG G2 mini's case.

It's a 4G LTE device, with an 8-megapixel camera on the rear. A 1.3-megapixel camera adorns the front.

Android 4.4 KitKat comes pre-installed, possibly as a precursor to Google's much-rumoured demand that all new devices must come with the latest version of the operating system.

READ: New Android smartphones must run KitKat, claims leaked Google memo

More will be revealed at MWC, but we doubt the new phone will break the bank when it arrives around April time.