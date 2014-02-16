  1. Home
LG debuts mid-range L Series III handsets: L90, L70, L40 coming to MWC

|
LG has announced the third-generation L Series handset line ahead of Mobile World Congress in late-February, not leaving many surprises for the trade show.

The mid-range L Series now consists of the L90, L70, and L40, and they will launch with Android 4.4 KitKat when they come to market in the near future. Given their mid-range stature, the handsets of the L Series line won't exactly shock you specification-wise, but may provide a nice handset offering to customers on the cheap. All three stick with 3G connectivity.

The L90 features a 4.7-inch IPS (960x540) qHD display, quad-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, 8-megapixel rear-camera, 1.3-megapixel front-camera, and 2540mAh removable battery.

Compared to the previous L Series, the third-generation features a refined design closer to LG's flagship handsets, including the G Pro 2 announced last week.

The L70 features a 4.5-inch IPS (800x400) display, dual-core 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and 8-megapixel or 5-megapixel rear-camera, and the possibility of a VGA front-facing camera, depending on the market.

The L40 features a 3.5-inch (480x320) display, dual-core 1.2GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 3-megapixel rear-camera 1700mAh or 1540mAh removable battery depending on the market.

LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability for the handsets.

Pocket-lint will be live from Mobile World Congress from 24 February to 27 February to bring you the latest, including a hands-on with LG's new L Series line.

