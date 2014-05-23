  LG G3 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

While Samsung, HTC, Sony and others have launched new flagship 2014 models, LG is yet to launch the update to the popular LG G2. It's set to be a phone that steals a lead from those existing devices, stepping into the future with impressive specs.

LG has confirmed that the next device will be the LG G3, a new replacement flagship device.

There's been no shortage of rumours, as well as a lot of information released by LG. The Korean company isn't shy of letting us know what's coming. Here we have rounded up the rumours, updated those rumours, tied in the details released by LG and give you a digest of the LG G3 so you know what to expect on launch day.

The LG G3 was initially rumoured to be arriving on the very specific date of 17 May. This came from PhoneArena who cited a report from Korean website Asiae.

There were also reports of a July release date following an image, claiming to be taken by the LG G3, that was posted in a chatroom, although LG itself then confirmed that it will be hitting the market in Q2 2014, so should be launched before the end of June.

LG has subsequently sent out media invites for an event that will take place in six countries on 27 May to reveal the G3. We will be at the event to bring you all the details, as they happen.

Speculation of a better-than-HD display have been associated with the LG G3 for some time, with LG confirming to Engagdet that this was the case.

PhoneArena sourcing Asiae said the display will come with a 1440 x 2560 resolution that will be slightly larger than the LG G2. The immediate assumption was a 5.5-inch display on the LG G3, making for a 534ppi, which is incredibly sharp. It also steps into phablet territory: it's the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

Our suspicions of a 5.5-inch display were then confirmed, as LG Display announced the display will be 5.5-inches and with the step up in resolution, the LG G3 will certainly cause waves, leaving those recently-launched flagship devices looking a little lesser on the spec sheet.

To begin with there weren't many details on the actual design itself leaked compared to the other spec details. There was a report that claimed to have spotted the LG G3 in the wild which said it would come with a polycarbonate body (plastic) and a smooth/matte finish.

Rumours also circulated that it will be available in a golden hue, with a shot of the retail packaging appearing online.

This golden hue was then leaked again with images revealing a gold colour option featuring a brushed-metal finish. The pictured smartphone (below) clearly features slim bezels surrounding the display, an LG logo below the screen and on the rear of the device, and new placement of the volume and power/lock buttons compared to its predecessor.

The LG G3 is said to be following in the Samsung Galaxy S5's path by introducing waterproof and dustproof functionality, according to ET News. No specific rating was mentioned by the website so whether it will match the IP67 certification of the Galaxy S5 or head into the IP55 and IP58 ratings of the Sony Xperia Z2 is unknown.

An image then appeared claiming to be the LG G3. It showed the rear controls, along with the camera lens and what appears to be a twin-tone flash, along with another unidentified sensor.

With launch just around the corner, the image leaks are now in full swing, as well as a teaser video. The images are different but the device they all show is the same, revealing a button-free handset with a very thin bezel on either side of the screen.

The rear buttons appear to be redesigned from the G2 with a flatter profile for up and down with a protruding central button and the sensor seen in the earlier leaks is also present in the latest pictures.

LG themselves are keeping little secret, with a teaser video of their own clearly showing the handset design.

A full leak of the specs shows that the LG G3 measurements are 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm.

There haven't been many substantial rumours focusing on the camera, but the LG G3 is said to be coming with a 16-megapixel rear-camera.

That said, an image of a cat with a 4160 x 2342 resolution has appeared online, claiming to be shot with the LG G3. The image was posted in the Ortud chatroom by a member known as "Geek" and the Exif data reveals the camera model as LG-D972, which isn't in use by any other LG devices according to Phone Arena. This was one of the first images that got tongues wagging about the LG G3 camera.

The same source claims the camera is 13-megapixels and is the same snapper found on the LG G Pro 2 that comes with optical image stabilisation.

The most recent photo claiming to be the LG G3 shows the camera, flanked by a twin tone flash, and another unidentified opening, perhaps for an additional sensor.

GSMArena has claimed that an insider confirmed some specs, such as: a 13MP camera, OIS+ stabilisation, 4K video recording, a laser beam for night shots, and some neat software tricks like the ability to clap your hands or twist your finger to take a selfie. The camera also supports voice commands - such as "cheese" and whisky". Yes, the latter command is quite bizarre.

Of these features, it's the laser beam focusing that sounds the most interesting. This should provide fast and accurate focusing in poor lighting conditions.

According to Korea-based ETNews, the entire line of 2014 LG handsets will include fingerprint technology, although this wasn't the case for the LG G Pro 2.

The site claims the LG G3 will be coming with a fingerprint scanner rather than iris scanning technology because of issues that could arise due to premature technology, dark rooms and other factors.

The idea of some kind of biometric scanner for user authentication has also been hinted at by the company itself during the South Korean press conference for the LG G Pro 2.

LG executives confirmed the company was "considering all possibilities" when it comes to eye-recognition or fingerprint scanning technology for its next device.

So far the leaked images of the device don't appear to show these features, so we're starting to think they are quite unlikely.

The LG G3 is expected to come with a revamped user interface, evolving that of the G2 with a flatter look.

Recently some screens were passed to Digital Trends claiming to be from the LG G3 show the revamped UI. The site claims the resolution of these screenshots was 2560 x 1440, matching the confirmed screen resolution.

It's said that the LG G3 will launch with Android 4.4 KitKat, and these screenshots show the sort of translucent Android looks we'd expect.

One point to note is the "concierge", which is suggested to be LG's personal assistant, which you can see suggesting you take an umbrella.

At first glance, this revised UI - if it proves to be authentic - looks a little like the updated user interface on the Samsung Galaxy S5.

LG has also release details of the QuickCircle cover, showing a number of interface elements that can be accessed through it.

The LG G3 was initially said to feature an octa-core processor under its hood. It's likely, however, that the LG G3 will land with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 - as per the SGS5, HTC One M8 and Sony Xperia Z2.

You can expect 3GB of RAM, microSD card support and all the normal connectivity. There should 32GB of internal storage and a 3000mAh battery, which should give it plenty of endurance.

LG has even opened up its G3 event website, so there's little left to learn before launch day.

That's about all for now, but we'll keep you up to date on any further developments when it comes to the new LG smartphone.